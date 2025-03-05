Spirit Lake Tribe: two, not three people, passed away in shooting incident Tuesday

The Spirit Lake Tribe has announced that two people, not three, were killed during a deadly shooting incident near St. Michael yesterday morning.

A statement released by the Tribe says the Spirit Lake Tribal Council says the incident involved four people, including the shooter. It had been initially reported that three individuals had died, but the statement says they are now retracting that initial statement and correcting it. Two people have passed away, and one remains in critical condition. The alleged shooter was apprehended near Black Tiger Bay Campground yesterday afternoon.

The statement also expresses apologies to the family affected by the tragedy, and accepts full responsibility for any misinformation disseminated as a result.

The statement did not name the alleged shooter or any of the victims.

The investigation into the incident continues.