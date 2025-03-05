© 2025
U.S. Senator John Hoeven stands firm with Trump tariff plans

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Todd McDonald
Published March 5, 2025 at 4:43 PM CST
The first month of the 2nd Trump administration has seen a flurry of activity. North Dakota U-S Senator John Hoeven says the steps are important, but will take time to develop. Hoeven says that will be the case with this week’s announced tariffs with Canada, Mexico and China…

“…He’s trying to actually get better terms for our exporters. That’s the goal. Now, in the short term, is there some disruption? Of course.”

Hoeven says when China retaliated against trade tariffs during the first Trump administration Congress helped out by passing supportive legislation. He says congress will also be there in this round of tariffs…

…We’re going to work with our farmers and ranchers just as before, but what we saw the first time around with China, Canada or Mexico were better terms that would benefit our exporters.”
