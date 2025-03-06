North Dakota Supreme Court denies petition to move Greenpeace trial to different court

The North Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a petition by Greenpeace to move its legal battle with Energy Transfer out of Morton County.

Attorneys for Greenpeace argued that the jury in the lawsuit, which concerns the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, will not be able to deliver a fair verdict since many Morton County residents were directly impacted by the demonstrations. It cited survey data as well as statements made by prospective jurors during the jury selection process.

The environmental group also raised concerns that jurors may have been targeted with pro-fossil fuel content, including political mailers and advertisements, leading up to the trial.

Greenpeace suggested moving the case to Cass County.

Energy Transfer has said that its own survey data indicates that Morton County residents would not be biased jurors in the case, and that moving the lawsuit to a different court would be cumbersome.

The Supreme Court did not explain its reasoning in denying Greenpeace’s petition.

On Wednesday, the North Dakota Supreme Court also denied a request by a group of news outlets, which included the North Dakota Monitor, for expanded access to the trial.

The high court did not provide a reason for that denial, either.

The group had asked the Supreme Court to review Southwest Judicial District Judge James Gion’s decision not to allow any photography, video or livestreaming of the trial. While media and other members of the public may attend the trial, they aren’t allowed to use phones or other electronic devices in the courtroom.

In an order denying requests for expanded access, Gion said he was worried about keeping witnesses sequestered as well as the possibility for the harassment of witnesses, jurors, attorneys and court staff.

Media attorney Jack McDonald in the petition asked the court to order Gion to reverse his decision given the significant public interest in the trial.

In the petition, McDonald cited the North Dakota Constitution, which holds that all courts shall be open, as well as the First and Fourteenth amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

McDonald also argued that Gion didn’t sufficiently explain the reasons behind his decision.

North Dakota district judges commonly allow up to two photographers and up to two video cameras in the courtroom during proceedings. Some expanded media orders also allow journalists to bring audio recorders and cellphones. Some North Dakota judges have allowed media to view hearings remotely through Zoom, though not consistently.

A private livestream is being provided to some attorneys for Greenpeace and Energy Transfer.

Other media organizations that joined the petition were Forum Communications, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, KFYR-TV, KXMB-TV, The Bismarck Tribune, DRILLED, The Intercept, the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press, News/Media Alliance, Society of Environmental Journalists and the Minnesota Newspaper Association.

In the lawsuit, Energy Transfer seeks roughly $300 million from Greenpeace for damages it claims the environmental organization caused in relation to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. Energy Transfer alleges Greenpeace aided and abetted criminal behavior by protesters, and spread a misinformation campaign about the pipeline project in order to delay its construction and tarnish the company’s relationships with banks. Greenpeace denies all the claims, and says Energy Transfer is unfairly targeting it in an attempt to harm the environmental group and intimidate other activist organizations.

The high court last week also denied a petition for expanded livestream access submitted by a group of attorneys monitoring the case. The Supreme Court did not explain its reasoning behind that decision.