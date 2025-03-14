Fargo readies its newest water tower for upcoming summer demand

In October of last year, the City of Fargo brought its newest water tower on line. The tower is located between downtown Fargo and the main campus of North Dakota State University. Troy Hall is Water Utility Director he says they took a different approach when developing this latest tower…

“…We took three older water towers out of service that were actually pretty close together and we replaced them with one single larger water tower.”

He says by replacing the three older towers they can equalize and better match the water pressure in the system while providing an ample supply of water for consumer and emergency or fire use…

“…It's designed for two and a half million gallons, so that's right up to the overflow. Typically we're going to operate it like in winter and lower demands about at a two million gallon per day tower.”

Hall says He says the new tower cost about $7.9-Million to complete and should have many decades of service ahead.