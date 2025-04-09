House passes bill authorizing charter schools in North Dakota

A bill to establish public charter schools in North Dakota passed the House on a 64-29 vote Tuesday.

Senate Bill 2241 would allow the establishment of public charter schools in North Dakota. These schools would be under the same regulations as public schools, but operate outside the school district and be administered by their own internal governing boards, once established.

“It’s so exciting to think about the potential of what this could do in North Dakota,” said Sen. Michelle Axtman, R-Bismarck, chief sponsor of the bill.

The charter schools would not be able to charge tuition or teach religious curriculum. The schools would need to come to a performance agreement with the Department of Public Instruction and meet or exceed academic and graduation benchmarks set by the department.

The schools would receive state funding, about $8,160 per student for 2024-25, and could receive federal grants or donations. Charter schools would not be allowed to use the state’s school building fund.

Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, voted against the bill and raised concerns that the per pupil payments to charter schools could be used for its construction and building maintenance.

“In a sense, we’re going to be supporting public schools and charter schools through the payment of our taxes,” Klemin said.

Others said it would divert money from public schools and create funding problems around the state, especially in rural areas with fewer students.

“We have one pie and the state slices that pie for the different programs,” said Rep. Donald Longmuir, R-Stanley. “And if they slice a piece of that pie away to public charters, that takes away from the public schools.”

He added no one from his district has sent him any messages that they need a public charter school. Longmuir voted against the bill.

Axtman said she thinks rural communities could benefit from public charter schools because some rural schools at risk of closing could reorganize as a public charter.

She also stressed that charter schools will only go to communities that want them.

“If a rural community doesn’t have the support or the need for a charter school, it simply won’t open there,” Axtman said.

The overall fiscal impact of the bill is unclear. If students from traditional public K-12 schools switch to charter schools, the state would spend less to educate those students in per pupil payments. However, if private school or homeschool students begin attending public charter schools, the cost to the state would increase.

Senate Bill 2241 was approved by the Senate in February on a 40-7 vote.

The bill will now travel back to the Senate to concur with the House’s amended bill. If approved, it will go to the governor’s desk for his signature.