Arts for All grants available

The application period for Arts for All, a community grant program that encourages nonprofits to use the arts to benefit their communities, is now open.

Tania Blanich is executive director for the Arts Partnership. She says this year Arts for All is sponsored by Bell Bank, AdShark, Marvin and Choice Bank.

"It's to use the arts to maybe work with recovering addicts, with indigenous youth, with the very underserved in our community. This will be the fourth year that we've done this; they are just small grants, but they really have the power to move some things forward. It's fun to see."

Blanich says Choice Bank was the original sponsor of the program when it began a few years ago. Additional sponsors joining this year are helping to expand its impact.

Prior grantees include Red River Human Services Foundation’s weekly ceramics classes for people with intellectual disabilities, and Indigenous Legacy’s program that connects Native youth with elder role models to ensure their culture is passed down through generations.

In its first three cycles, 19 grants totaling just under $29,000 were awarded.

The application period ends at 5pm on May 23, 2025. More details can be found at theartspartnership.net/grants.

