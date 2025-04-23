Basin Electric gets the OK to build a new high voltage power line to serve western ND

North Dakota’s Public Service Commission has approved siting for a $360 million 162-mile high-voltage power line project, to be built by Basin Electric Power Cooperative, to serve customers in Northwestern North Dakota.

The 345 kilovolt line runs through Mercer, McLean, Ward, Mountrail and Williams Counties. It will run from the Leland Olds substation near Stanton to a substation near Tioga. It will run east from Leland Olds, circles around Lake Audubon, and heads wet to Tioga.

"This project has tremendous economic benefits, not only to the state, but the citizens we serve," said Commissioner Jill Kringstad. "It supports industry and jobs in a critical area of our state, which is dependent on abundant, reliable power. And, as a Public Service Commissioner, I want to protect the people of North Dakota, while still insuring orderly development of the energy infrastructure needed to support the state and its citizens. And this project helps keep the light on."

Basin plans to start construction this spring, with the line being completed in October, 2026.