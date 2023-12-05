Basin Electric adding transmission

Bismarck based Basin Electric Power Cooperative says the demand for power is growing in its service area.

Basin is a generation and transmission co-op.

"In August of 2023, we hit a new all-time member billing peak of 4,689 megawatts," said Basin spokesman Andrew Buntrock.

Buntrock said the generation and transmission cooperative has a number of power line projects in the queue. He said there are two new transmission lines to serve the growing power needs in northwestern North Dakota. One is a 35 mile line, with a 2025 target in-service date. Another is a 175 mile line from the Leland Olds Station to the Tioga area, with it becoming energized in 2026. And Buntrock said the build out will also include other items, such as substations.

"We're probably going to be spending nearly $700 million for a lot of these different projects," Buntrock said.

Buntrock also said Basin's customers want reliability — and affordability.

"We do that through not only generation, but also transmission," Buntrock said.