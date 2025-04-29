Bill requires annual audits of the North Dakota Development Fund

The Legislature has passed a bill calling for annual audits of the North Dakota Development Fund, as well as a performance audit of the fund.

The audits would be done by the state auditor’s office, or the auditor could hire an outside firm.

"Working with a business in my home area, it appeared like there were things, possibly not being done right," said the bill's sponsor, Sen. Kent Weston (R-Sarles). He said he decided to look into the allegation.

"I discovered that the development fund does an audit, but it's an audit called on by themselves, so they can determine the scope," Weston said. "I really believe that for government to function right, we need to have full transparency. And I feel like there isn't full transparency there."

Weston said that doesn't mean anything is being done wrong.

"But we need to know, our taxpayers need to know, how their money's being spent, and if it has been spent properly," Weston said.

Weston also said a number of state entities do their own audits. He said this doesn't mean they are doing anything wrong. And Weston believes having the state auditor's office doing the audits will help rebuild trust in state government.

"Statewide, there isn't that trust anymore," Weston said. "It's important to build that trust with full transparency."