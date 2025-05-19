North Dakota Legislature to put three ballot measures to voters in 2026

North Dakota lawmakers passed three ballot measures during the legislative session that will go to voters in 2026.

If passed by a majority of voters, the state could see a new 60% voter threshold for passage of future constitutional changes; a single-subject rule that limits the scope of future ballot petitions; and adjustments to legislative term limits.

60% constitutional measure threshold House Resolution 3003, sponsored by Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, would require approval of 60% of voters to pass constitutional ballot measures. The new threshold would apply to both citizen-initiated petitions and constitutional changes advanced by the Legislature.

Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, said the state’s constitution should have a different standard than the Century Code.

“The constitution should be harder to amend,” said Roers, chair of the Senate State and Local Government Committee, which held hearings on the ballot measure proposals.

Opponents of the resolution argued that bringing a citizen-initiated measure is not easy and the higher threshold undermines voters’ rights.

The ballot measure will be voted on during the November 2026 general election.

Single-subject rule Senate Resolution 4007, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, would require the Secretary of State’s Office to deny any citizen-initiated constitutional ballot petition that is “comprised of more than one subject.”

The single-subject rule would also apply to future constitutional amendments proposed by the Legislature.

Mary Tintes, vice president of the League of Women Voters of North Dakota, said the organization does not support the ballot measure and has concerns that the language is ambiguous, leaving it open to interpretation.

“We’re just afraid that it’s going to be used as a tool against some of the initiated processes that we are using,” Tintes said.

Lawmakers directed that the single-subject rule ballot measure appear on the June 2026 primary election ballot.

Roers said the Legislature chose the primary so the general election ballot wouldn’t be “overloaded” with ballot measures.

Some opponents of the resolution object to it being placed on the ballot of the June primary, an election that typically sees a lower turnout than the general election.

Amending legislative term limitsSenate Resolution 4008, sponsored by Sen. Michael Dwyer, R-Bismarck, would amend North Dakota’s term limits law that was approved by voters in 2022. The law limits lawmakers to serve no more than eight years in each legislative chamber.

Under the new resolution, lawmakers would be able to serve for up to 16 years in one chamber. It also clarifies that partial terms, such as being appointed by a district executive committee to fill a vacant seat in the Legislature, would not count toward the term limit total.

The resolution would also repeal Section 4 of the term limit law that prohibits the Legislature from amending, repealing or altering the term limits portion of the law, which has raised concerns about a potential lawsuit over the resolution, if it becomes law.

Roers said members of an opposition group, U.S. Term Limits Foundation, testified against the resolution during the committee process and said it could be challenged in court.

Tintes said the League of Women Voters has not taken a position on the term limits ballot measure, but she thinks voters may be getting annoyed with addressing the same things over and over again.

“It certainly doesn’t require much of a memory to say, ‘Didn’t we already vote on term limits?’” Tintes said.

The resolution will be voted on during the November 2026 general election.

Citizen-initiated measuresA sponsoring committee for a separate citizen-initiated ballot measure is gathering signatures that would eliminate window tint requirements for North Dakota vehicles. If the committee gathers and has more than 15,582 signatures verified by the Secretary of State’s Office, the measure would be put to the voters in 2026. The committee must submit its signatures by Feb. 24, 2026.

House Bill 1340, signed by Gov. Kelly Armstrong in March, decreased the amount of light required to pass through front vehicle windows from 50% to 35%.

A group of citizens submitted a petition in February for a ballot measure focused on transparency of lawmaker records, legislative salaries and lobbying. It has not been approved for circulation. Secretary of State Michael Howe said his office is waiting for the committee to resolve some issues with sponsoring committee member affidavits.