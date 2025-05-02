© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Ellendale: Embracing the data boom

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Todd McDonald
Published May 2, 2025 at 3:57 PM CDT
You can count North Dakota “ALL IN” when it comes to the high-tech boom. Over the year, the state has been an early adapter in things like state-wide broadband internet and unmanned aerial vehicles. And now the early stages of a Data boom are being witnessed. Prairie Public’s Todd McDonald has this report…
