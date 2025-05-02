Fargo is searching for new fire chief

The City of Fargo is looking for a new fire chief.

Current Chief Steve Dirksen is set to retire later this month, with his last day set for May 16th. He has served for more than 13 years.

Fargo City Administrator Michael Redlinger says Dirksen leaves the department in a better position than when he assumed the role, having overseen the addition of an eighth firehouse. He says the next chief will need to have experience operating large budgets and meeting the needs of a growing community – which will include adding a ninth firehouse down the line.

"The number of calls that they're responding to - and the volume - are all up. And so that is something that we need to plan for the future, and think about, what are we responding to, and how are we responding, with what types of equipment and personnel. That's going to be a future challenge for the new chief, to think about the future and a growing Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead. What does that look like, and what are those demands being placed on our fire service in the future."

Redlinger says the Fargo Fire Department is currently fully staffed, but the new chief will also be tasked with maintaining and retaining that staff while planning for the future. He also says the chief will also be expected to continue the mutual and auto aid assistance agreements with surrounding communities so as to best serve the Fargo-Moorhead metro area.

He says there are currently 15 applicants for the position, coming in locally, regionally and even nationally. He says there is no plans to name an interim chief.

"Many of our battalion and assistant chiefs and captains are all very adept at navigating the complexities of the fire department, and the response. So we have a lot of talent that will help us in this interim where the chief is departing. We are grateful for their service too."

Redlinger says the City is aiming to get the new chief started in July or August.