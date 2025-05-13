Measles: vaccine clinic planned in Fargo

Fargo Cass Public Health is hosting a vaccine clinic this week in response to two individuals testing positive for measles recently in the county.

North Dakota has not had any measles cases since 2011. So far there have been nine cases confirmed in Williams County, and two in Cass County.

Cheryl Wavrin is immunization coordinator at Fargo Cass Public Health. She says the MMR – or measles, mumps, and rubella – vaccine clinic will take place this Thursday, May 15th from 7am to 1pm at the Fargo Cass Public Health building, at 1240 25th Street South in Fargo. No appointments are needed, no insurance is required and vaccines will be available for both adults and children aged twelve months and older.

Wavrin says she understands parents of young children may be concerned – but the MMR vaccine is extremely effective at protecting against measles.

"Even kids that have one dose, that one dose is really, really really good. It gets them 93 percent covered, and that's excellent coverage for a vaccine and that's just one dose. I think those of us who are vaccinated and our kids are up to date on recommended vaccines - I think you can feel safe, and good. I wouldn't wring my hands or worry."

Wavrin says once a second dose of vaccine is administered, individuals may be protected by up to 97 percent.

A number of positive cases in Williams County were within the school system, and as a result 180 unvaccinated students have been quarantined. North Dakota Health and Human Services has also recommended that infants in Williams County receive their first MMR dose at six months instead of twelve.

Wavrin says at this point, no accelerated vaccine guidance has been issued for Cass County. But she says Fargo Cass Public Health is in constant contact with HHS about the current status, and steps taken to mitigate the spread of measles.