'Get Home Safe ND' shows positive results after the first year

North Dakota’s Workforce Safety and Insurance agency is again putting the spotlight on making workplaces safer.

One year ago, WSI rolled out an effort called “Get Home Safe N D.” And state WSI director Art Thompson said the first year has seen some positive results.

"From fiscal year 2023 to fiscal year 2024, 1086 less claims were filed in North Dakota, while covered workforce grew in that same time period by 10,518 workers," Thompson said at a Capitol news conference. "We are trending in the right direction, but there is more work that needs to be done."

Thompson said WSI offers some 'tools' for a safer workplace.

"We send out a monthly newsletter, that has timely safety topics and links to safety videos, things that they can share with their team members, to make sure they are staying up-to-date on their safety training," Thompson said. "If we as WSI start to see injury trends, then we will send specific alerts and notices on those as well."

Patty Furuseth represents Marathon Petroleum. She works in Dickinson.

"Get Home Safe is a call to action," Furuseth said. "It's a simple action that each one of us can take. And it's a simple action that we can encourage with our teammates."