12th measles case confirmed in North Dakota

The State Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed one more case of measles in North Dakota.

According to the department’s measles dashboard, the 12th case of measles in the state was confirmed in Williams County.

This brings the total outbreak to ten cases in Williams County, and two in Cass County.

The measles dashboard shows the age range of those who have come down with the disease. The dashboard says three males and nine females have tested positive. Four of the cases are children under age ten, and five are between the ages of 10 and 19. Another two cases are individuals in their 30s, and one is in their 40s. There has been one hospitalization related to measles infection. All cases have been confirmed in unvaccinated individuals.

The measles information page on the HHS website has a list of locations and windows of time where members of the public may have been exposed to measles. It also notes the dates the exposures may have occurred, and dates when anyone who may have been exposed can end their quarantines.