Toddler death being investigated in Moorhead

Moorhead Police are investigating a suspicious death of a child.

On May 15th, a 20-month old child was taken by family to Sanford Medical Center from Moorhead. They were unresponsive upon arrival.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful and the child was declared deceased.

The Cass County Coroner contacted Moorhead Police about a suspicious death. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been requested to assist in the ongoing investigation, and is currently processing the family home.

The child’s body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and active. No one is currently in custody in relation to the death.