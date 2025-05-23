HHS informs of measles exposure at Williston Basin International Airport

North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed more cases of measles in the state.

The first case was confirmed back on April 30, when an unvaccinated child in Williams County contracted the disease from an out of state traveler who was sick.

To date, there have been 19 confirmed cases in the state, with one individual needing hospitalizaton. 13 cases were confirmed in Williams County, where infectious children unwittingly exposed the virus to classmates in three different schools in Williston. 180 students were asked to quarantine.

This week, additional cases have been confirmed in Cass County – bringing the total number of measles cases there to 6.

All individuals who have come down with measles were unvaccinated.

HHS has been listing dates and locations of possible exposure on their website, and said today a new exposure took place at the Williston Basin International Airport on May 14th. They also said passengers on a flight from Denver on that day should monitor for measles symptoms for 21 days.

The flight was United Airlines Flight UA5293 from Denver to Williston on May 14th. The flight arrived at 10:22am that day.