April oil production down slightly, volatile pricing

The numbers are in for oil production in North Dakota for April.

"Statewide production for April was at 1.17 million barrels per day," said State Department of Mineral Resources director Nathan Anderson at his monthly "Director's Cut" briefing. He said in March, production was at 1.193 million barrels per day.

"So it's a slight reduction month over month," Anderson said. But he also said this production number is still about six percent above the latest state revenue forecast.

Anderson also said oil prices have been volatile.

"In the last 30 days, we have had oil between $60 and $77 per barrel," Anderson said. "A month ago, we were in the very low $60s to the upper $50s."

Anderson said he was expecting a decrease in activity levels.

"Just a few days later, Israel sends missiles into Iran's nuclear facilities, and oil goes up to about $77 to $78," Anderson said. "It's now hovering around $72 to $75 since then."

Anderson said the natural gas capture numbers remain strong, at just under 96 percent.