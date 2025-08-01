Grand Forks food pantry to temporarily close amidst shortages

A food pantry in Grand Forks is temporarily closing.

Everett Jones is Director of the Northlands Rescue Food Mission.

"So as it stands... our shelves are almost practically bare."

Jones says fewer donations, rising grocery costs and supply chain disruptions have plagued food pantries across the region and country. He says they’ve tried to offset the effects by decreasing their hours, but demand continues to increase.

"You know, the federal cuts have really impacted shelters across the state - not just the Rescue Mission, but just in general. The Feeding America program has taken a substantial cut, and that trickles down to Great Plains, and that of course trickles down to us."

The Mission serves between 400 and 700 families each month, a figure Jones says has more than doubled since 2021. He says they’re hoping a sixty to ninety-day pause will help them gain their footing once again. Jones says the challenge ahead is difficult – but he has faith.

"For me, I come from larger metropolitan areas doing this work and sometimes, it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But here, because it's such a close-knit community, because the resources that the community provides are typically consistent - I don't see it being totally detrimental to the program, I just think that people need to be aware that right now, we're struggling. Most organizations are really struggling right now."

Jones says the Mission is asking for community support to prevent a prolonged closure. He says monetary gifts and donations of nonperishable food items will go a long way to support local families.

Donations can be given online at www.northlandsrescuemission.org/endhunger, or dropped off at the Mission’s front office at 420 Division Avenue in Grand Forks.