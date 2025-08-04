Fargo Police searching for shooter from early Sunday homicide

Fargo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year old Fargo man accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring two others in an incident in downtown Fargo, Sunday morning. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says Tyrque (tie-REEK) Jones is wanted on a charge of murder. He is accused of shooting and killing 19-year old Azeem Holms as the downtown bars were closing…



“…He should be considered armed and dangerous and we don't want anyone to be approaching him, but if anyone sees him or thinks they see him, we would urge you to call 9-1-1 immediately and report your observations and location to dispatch so that we can send units out there and attempt to take this person into custody.”

Zibolski says Jones and Holms knew each other and the incident is linked to a larger dispute between two groups. The shooting downtown is believed to be related to a second incident that took place about 30-minutes later. The second shooting took place in south Fargo. 20-year-old Elijah Hughes of Fargo died in that shooting. Officers from West Fargo responded to that call for mutual aid. Zibolski calls the situation a “very bad day in terms of violent crime.”

"...The good news on that is, is we're starting to put those pieces together. We know that it's it involves two groups of individuals who we will work through to identify. Everyone and anyone that is involved will be arrested and charged as appropriate.

We're not going to leave any holes uncovered on any of that and we'll continue to take a very aggressive approach to the investigation and send it over to the prosecutor for charges."

Three guns have been confiscated as part of the investigation. Officials say the person connected with one of the guns is also a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm.