Fargo Police: Two are being sought after brutal assault Sunday morning

Police in Fargo are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men believed to be behind an assault that left the victim hospitalized in critical condition. The incident took place in downtown Fargo about two hours AFTER a shooting incident that left one man dead and two others injured. Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski had called those early morning hours a “bad day” for Fargo. Now, with the information about the brutal assault, he’s saying the day was “horrendous.”

"...The victim in this case is about a 55-year old male from Fargo. We don't think these are connected except it was a separate violent incident a couple blocks away from all the other activity that our folks in Cass County and others were involved in."

The assault call was handled by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department under a mutual aid request made by Fargo Police. Photos of the two individuals believed to be the assailants have been posted to the newsroom section of the Prairie Public website.