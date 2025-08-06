Two sought after August 3rd assault

Two suspects are being sought in connection to a violent assault early last Sunday morning in downtown Fargo.

The assault took place in the 300 block of Broadway, just a few blocks away from one of that night’s shooting incidents. Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the incident appears to be unrelated to those shootings.

Cass County deputies were downtown during the initial response to the shooting in the 50 block of Broadway when they responded to the assault. Captain Tim Briggeman with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department says the deputies were responding to a call about an “unruly patient,” who they helped restrain and load into an ambulance. That patient was a 55-year-old Fargo man who is currently in critical condition.

Briggeman says the Sheriff’s office was not officially notified of the incident until yesterday afternoon, after the victim’s family had called Fargo Police to ask if his assault was related to the shootings. Briggeman says Sheriff Jesse Jahner is on vacation out of state, and is currently traveling back to address the incident. He says internal reviews will take place to determine what exactly happened.

"At face value, our deputies were sent to assist fire and EMS what was identified as an uncooperative patient. It took three minutes for them to get there. I don't know any of the whys as to what they knew as far as on their MDT and what they reviewed, I don't know any of the whys outside of they were told of the assault, but I don't know the whys as to why they didn't ask further questions. I don't know any of the whys as to why they haven't conducted any further follow up prior to getting it to the Fargo Police Department. I will tell you that Sheriff Jahner prides himself on transparency and accountability, and fortunately that's somewhat prevalent in our agency over the last few years - and I say that because that's a key to how I can assure you he will continue to look into this incident."

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski, who has faced criticism of his public handling of information regarding the early morning hours of Sunday, August 3, was asked if he feels downtown Fargo is still safe. He says that night was not a typical occurrence in the city.

"I would characterize it as an unusual night, and I think if you look at the other 90 percent of the year, it would bear that out. But yeah, I think this was a pretty horrendous night."

Zibolski is asking the public for their assistance in identifying two males in connection with the Sunday morning assault. Tips can be sent via TIP411 or by using the Fargo Police tip line.