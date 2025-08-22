WBI Energy chosen to build a natural gas pipeline to bring Bakken natural gas to eastern ND

North Dakota’s Industrial Commission has chosen WBI Energy to build a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken to eastern North Dakota.

The commission directed state Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad to begin contract discussions with WBI, over the state’s purchase of transport capacity on the pipeline.

"It's customer-driven," said WBI President Rob Johnson. "There's a lot of power generation driving this project — some if it is data centers — and there's baseload demand as well."

Johnson said there are a number of industrial customers who want that gas as well, along with potential residential customers.

"There are a number of smaller towns along the route that would be pleased to get the natural gas," Johnson said.

Johnson said he views the state's investment in buying capacity is more of a "bridge."

"In and of itself, it can't get this project built," Johnson said. "There's going to be a lot of timing difference on final investment decisions from the various customers. So it's a way to manage that timeline. Our goal is that the state would never have to use this money."

There is no timeline for construction, as of now.

