Dept. of Corrections offering funding for programming and re-entry services

North Dakota’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is offering funding for enhanced programming and re-entry services.

The Correctional Facility Grant Program is now accepting applications for the calendar year 2026.

$1.5 million is available.

Jonathan Holth is the commissioner of recovery and re-entry. He chairs the grant committee.

"Correctional facilities from anywhere in the state can apply for funding that would help either bolster current or add new re-entry programming," Holth said. "That can range from addiction treatment programming to vocational training — really, anything that helps people get back on their feet, as they are released from jail."

Holth says the goal is to reduce recidivism, and the funding is flexible for different needs in the state.

"I think it was really thoughtful for the Legislature to leave it that way, knowing that what might be very helpful and needed in Stark County can be different from Grand Forks County," Holth said. "So correctional facilities will really have the opportunity to look at what they have currently for existing re-entry programs, if they have any, or look at new ways to help people successfully re-integrate."

The application period is open through October 15th.