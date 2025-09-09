Naloxone saves hundreds of lives per year in Cass County

One in four people who are prescribed opioids by a doctor will become addicted, and thus be at risk for an overdose.

Substance abuse prevention coordinator with Fargo Cass Public Health Robyn Litke Sall says while that may be an alarming statistic, there are local resources that can help.

Litke Sall conducts naloxone trainings for free throughout the community, to either interested individuals or businesses, organizations or other interested groups. Naloxone is an easily administered drug that can reverse opioid overdoses and restore breathing. She says the great thing about naloxone is that anyone can use it.

"I mean, all you do is you insert this into someone's nose, and you push the plunger in - that's it. It is so life-saving. And we know hundreds of times a year; I think last year it was 450 times, this was administered to folks at our harm reduction center, and then they came back and voluntarily reported to us that they used it to save a life."

Litke Sall says Fargo Cass Public Health distributes free naloxone to dozens of other locations throughout the county.

She says naloxone trainings can be requested by calling her office at 701-241-1341.