Road construction season in North Dakota 'going well'

The road construction season has gone well so far, according to the state Department of Transportation.

"We have wrapped up a fair number of projects already this year," said DOT State Construction Engineer Phil Murdoff. "Some of our larger projects still have some work left."

Murdoff said a number of crews are working ,making a push at the end of this construction season to get projects wrapped up. But he said some of the bigger projects will most likely go into next year.

"Some were planned to go into next year," Murdoff said. "They're set up as multi-year projects. It's depending on the nature of th work, and the nature of the project."

Murdoff said this year, the highway construction budget was around $400 million.

"I would expect this program to be just as large, if not slightly larger, next year," Murdoff said.

