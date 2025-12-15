Fargo V.A. sets new record for housing homeless vets

New numbers show that in fiscal year 2025, nearly 52,000 homeless vets were able to secure permanent housing across the U.S.; That includes 177 North Dakota veterans. Sarah Liederholt is the Homeless Program Manager for the Fargo VA. She says the VA has resources around the state ready to assist veterans who are ready to step forward.

“…So we actually have Permanent Support of Housing Social Workers located in Grand Forks, Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Bemidji. And then we also partner with two tribal nations, White Earth and Turtle Mountain Reservation.”

Liederholt says one recently added resource is the Community Resource and Referral Center.

She says the center is located just outside the downtown core in Fargo. Liederholt says the idea is to bring resources to where the veterans are and aid them as they navigate the system.

“…And so veterans are able to access, basically walk-in services and get connected to care.

We have social workers here on site for those veterans that walk in, but we also have staff that do routine outreach in the community. And something that's really unique is our primary care provider, our medical doctor on our team here, also goes along with our social workers and engages in that outreach work as well.”

Liederholt says the number of homeless vets were much higher before the current strategic plan and the VA push to end homelessness began. She says the 177 newly housed veterans is a record for North Dakota.

“…Our Homeless Program Office sets our strategic goals, and so our goal was to house 174 veterans. And this phenomenal team really got out there, engaged with veterans who were potentially unsheltered as well, and linked them to either interim housing options or permanent supportive housing options.”

Officials say the efforts are continuing. Crews in the center will be reaching out to the homeless veteran population during the annual Point in Time Homeless Survey. That takes place in January.

For Prairie Public, I'm Todd McDonald.