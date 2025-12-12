Fargo's public library system to recognize Jane Austen's 250th birthday

The public is invited to brave the cold this Saturday and join in a celebration of author, Jane Austen’s 250th birthday…

“…We’ve noticed this year there have been a lot of folks and people celebrating this milestone birthday for her and we definitely wanted to get in on the action. “

Lori West is Branch Services Manager with the Fargo Public Library system. She says while she is a big fan of Austen’s work, there is a lingering appeal of the author that endures into this modern world…

“…I think a good example is the movie “Clueless” , which is like Jane Austen’s “Emma.” And that was told in such an updated way – the characters and everything. And that movie along has become a kind of a classic itself. But it was based on Jane Austen’s “Emma’.”

West says the afternoon is designed to inform and entertain new and existing Jane Austen fans, and can even serve as an opportunity to break out your Regency-era attire…

“…You can definitely dress up if the people have the attire. If you want to wear a little bonnet or something. That would be fun. We’ll have tea, we’re going to some trivia. I’ll have just a quick little timeline presentation, just to set the stage if people aren’t super familiar with Jane Austen. And people don’t have to be like ‘mega-fans’. They can come if they’ve just liked a book or maybe some of the movie versions too. We’ll just have a good time hanging out and talking about Jane Austen.”

The Jane Austen birthday celebration gets underway at 2, Saturday afternoon at the James Carlson branch of the Fargo Public Library.