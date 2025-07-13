With the speed limit to go to 80 mph on the interstates, NDDOT is preparing for the change

Effective August First, speed limits on I-94 and I-29 in North Dakota will increase from 75 miles per hour to 80 miles per hour.

That means new speed limit signs.

"A total of a bout 29080-miles -per-hour speed limit signs will be done with this project," said North Dakota Department of Transportation design engineer Kirk Hoff.

The cost?

"The bid came in at $426, 864," Hoff said.

Hoff said the contractor will actually start work in mid-July to do some of the foundations for the new signs. Then the signs will be installed.

"They will start Aug 1, which is when the new law takes effect, Hoff said.

Hoff said the project should be completed on or before Aug 22nd.

Hoff also says there are some exceptions to the higher speed limit.

"The area through the Badlands has some tight curves," Hoff said. "Also there areas through Jamestown and Valley City with some tighter turns."

Hoff said in those areas, DOT is looking at maintaining a 70 mph speed limit through those areas, along with Dickinson and Grand Forks.

In the Fargo area, DOT is looking to slightly expand the 55 mile per hour zone.

"Right now, that zone started east of Sheyenne Street," Hoff said. "In working with the locals in the city there, with all the extra traffic at Sheyenne Street, that 55 mile per hour zone will be extended a little further to the west."

And Hoff said another tweak will happen east of Exit 161 in Bismarck. That interchange is being reconstructed.

"We really don't drivers to be going 80 miles and hour through that new interchange," Hoff said. "A lot of extra traffic will be coming on There. So we are looking at extending the 60 mile an hour limit further to the east of exit 161."