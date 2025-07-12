The Great American Folk Show: Episode 147

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 147 features Seattle singer-songwriter Shelby Earl, fiddle player Josie Tompkins, Dublin musician Eoin Glackin, violinist and teacher Ellie MacPhee, and 16-year old folk musician Ned Swarbrick.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.