The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Saturday, February 25: Episode 66 features Canadian singer/songwriter Ferron, Minnesota singer Breanna Barbara, Finnish singer-songwriter J.P. Kallio, and Minnesota painter Mandy Groom. Plus, an interview with Danish composer Jakob Bro on his new album, Once Around The Room: A Tribute to Paul Motian.

The show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, announced by Joe Wiegand, produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT.

