The Great American Folk Show
Find and follow your traditions | Saturdays at 5pm
Hosted by Tom Brosseau

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Saturday, February 25: Episode 66 features Canadian singer/songwriter Ferron, Minnesota singer Breanna Barbara, Finnish singer-songwriter J.P. Kallio, and Minnesota painter Mandy Groom. Plus, an interview with Danish composer Jakob Bro on his new album, Once Around The Room: A Tribute to Paul Motian.

The show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, announced by Joe Wiegand, produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT.

How to Listen
• Tune your radio to Prairie Public. Find your local frequency >
Stream online >

What's Tom Listening To?
Check out Tom Brosseau's frequently updated playlist of some of his favorite music.

Questions, Comments, Suggestions?
Email Mary Jones at maryjonesmjm@gmail.com.

Latest Episodes
    Arts & Culture
    The Great American Folk Show: Episode 66
    Episode 66 features Canadian singer/songwriter Ferron, Minnesota singer Breanna Barbara, Finnish singer-songwriter J.P. Kallio, and Minnesota painter Mandy Groom. Plus, an interview with Danish composer Jakob Bro on his new album, Once Around The Room: A Tribute to Paul Motian.
    Arts & Culture
    The Great American Folk Show: Episode 65
    Episode 65 features musicians Robyn Hitchcock, Ndidi O, and Lyndon Johnson. Plus, a visit with Cheri Reese of Far North Spirits, and a love song from Ken Smithline.
    Arts & Culture
    Throwing Rocks: Forest River Outdoor Bonspiel
    Every February for the past 30 years, Tom’s Lounge — the local bar in Forest River, North Dakota — has hosted an outdoor bonspiel. Some 40 teams took part this year. For a town of 100-some inhabitants, Forest River more than doubles its size during the three-day event.
    Arts & Culture
    Tom Brosseau interviews legendary folk singer Judy Collins
    Tom Brosseau speaks with Grammy Award-winning folk singer/songwriter Judy Collins about her new album "Spellbound," her 1970 song “Farewell to Tarwathie," and the touring lifestyle.
    Arts & Culture
    The Great American Folk Show: Episode 64
    Episode 64 features legendary folk singer Judy Collins, musician Dave Derby, North Dakota band MoonCats, and filmmaker Chel White. Plus, a visit to Tom's Lounge for the annual Forest River outdoor bonspiel.
    Arts & Culture
    The Great American Folk Show: Episode 63
    Episode 63 features poet Cherrelle Anne, luthier Dion James, and musicians Diane Cluck and Geraldine. Plus, the story of 95-year-old Langdon farmer Grant Nelson and his song, “Sing of North Dakota.”
    Arts & Culture
    Throwing Rocks: Crosby Curling Club
    The Crosby Curling Club has been “throwing rocks” for 61 years and counting — making it possibly the oldest curling club in North Dakota. Tom Brosseau traveled to Crosby to meet with club member and board member Josh Bummer.
    Arts & Culture
    Dakota Diners: Café Robert
    Inside the SCHEELS Home & Hardware store in south Fargo — between the grills, tools, clothing, furniture, paints, and more — sits Café Robert, a very unassuming, yet very popular eating destination.
    Arts & Culture
    Aoife O'Donovan on "Age of Apathy"
    Grammy-nominated singer Aoife O'Donovan joins Tom Brosseau to talk about her 2022 album "Age of Apathy," the touring lifestyle, what inspires her, and more.
    Arts & Culture
    The Great American Folk Show: Episode 62
    Episode 62 features Minnesota singer-songwriter Kelley Smith, Irish musician Peter Baxter, and Grammy Award-winning musician Aoife O’Donovan. Plus, a Dakota Diners visit to Cafe Robert in Fargo, and a chat with the Crosby Curling Club.
