The Great American Folk Show: Episode 140

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 140 features a live session from Jolie Laide, singer-songwriter Andy Halsey, singer and guitarist Leslie Jordan, and musician JP Hasson. Plus, show producer Erik Deatherage pays tribute to one of his rock heroes, Mike Peters of The Alarm, who passed away earlier this week.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.