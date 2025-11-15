The Great American Folk Show: Episode 158

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 158 features Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, L.A. country musician Rosy Nolan, and commentary from Tom Brosseau about directing a high school play. Plus, Erik Deatherage pays a living tribute to Raul Malo, lead singer of The Mavericks, who is battling stage 4 cancer.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.