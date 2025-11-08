The Great American Folk Show: Episode 157

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 157 features Alaska singer-songwriter Josh Fortenbery, British indie-folk duo Jack & Daisy, cowboy poet Andy Hedges, and musician Andra Suchy from Mandan, ND. Plus, Tom Brosseau shares some thoughts and songs.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.