The Great American Folk Show: Episode 144

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 144 features musician Kate Daisy Grant, indie singer-songwriter Thalia Zedek, singer Amelia Coburn, and Americana musician Alaina Stacey.

Plus, a visit with Brian Rodgers of Camp ReCreation in Richardton, North Dakota, which is marking its 50th year serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.