The Great American Folk Show: Episode 143

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 143 features singer-songwriter Kai Crowe-Getty, educator and musician Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr., multi-instrumentalist Isabel Olive from Half Gringa, Carla Olson of The Textones, and songwriter and activist Dan Pallotta.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.