ND DOT researching AI uses

The deputy director of administration for the North Dakota Department of Transportation says artificial intelligence could be beneficial for DOT operations.

Mike Gerhart told the interim Information Technology Committee DOT is partnering with UND in research projects on using AI. For example…

"ND DOT is currently testing adaptive signal controllers on 12th Avenue in Fargo," Gerhart told the committee. "These controllers utilize AI to adjust the timing of traffic signals, with the goal of mitigating traffic congestion and enhancing traffic safety."

Gerhart said AI may be used to inspect structures on the state’s highways, as well as determining driving conditions, such as icy roads. And he said it could be used in analyzing crash data.

"Currently we have team members that analyze crash data," Gerhart said. "We believe that AI could do it more effectively, and may find things we might miss, or it might enhance our ability to analyze crash data, to support our current crash reduction efforts as an agency."

And Gerhart said another possibility would be to have AI help with some of the phone calls the agency receives. He said DOT receives about 150,000 calls per year.

"It is possible to leverage AI to assist with the response to many of those inquiries," Gerhart said. "It wouldn't necessarily respond to all inquiries, because some of those we receive are complex, and take time and research.

Gerhart said AI would allow DOT to manage the call volume, so more time could be spent on the more detailed responses in a timely manner.

The interim committee is tasked with a study of artificial intelligence.