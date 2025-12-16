'Cat Cafe' opens in Lincoln

North Dakota’s first “Cat Café” is opening in Lincoln this week.

The purpose of the café is to help people who are interested adopt shelter cats.

Ashley Kneavel and Garhett Langer are the owners of the café. Kneavel said the two of them were visiting Arizona, looking for things to do, when “cat café” popped up.

"I'd never actually heard of one," Kneavel said. "We went and visited it. And as soon as I walked in, i fell in love, and thought this is something I want to do."

Kneavel said once she returned to North Dakota, she posted the idea on social media, and received a positive response. She said they then contacted Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, and the idea was born. Kneavel says they worked on the idea for a year and a half.

It started with a coffee shop, and then a “cat lounge” was prepared, so people could come, get a coffee from the “purr-istas,” and then spend some time in the lounge with the cats. Kneavel said if you come, and want to hang with the cats, you need to reserve time in the lounge.

The overall goal is to seek adoption for the cats.

"We would love for them all to find a forever home," Kneavel said.

The cats also have their own "private area."

"It's a separate area," Kneavel said. "There are two little cat doors that they like to go through. They can do their business in private. And if they get stressed, they can go back there. And when they want to meet people, they can come back out."

Langer said there are already around 50 reservations for the cat lounge, when it opens Tuesday.

