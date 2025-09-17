'Blackout plates' becoming popular in ND

The 2025 Legislature okayed the issuance of "blackout" vehicle license plates.

And the new plates are popular.

"The demand has been very high," said the DOT's Brad Schaffer. He said in the first month, nearly 8500 of the plates were issued — and that number is now 12,000.

"It doesn't appear that our numbers are slowing down," Schaffer said. "I think that's a good thing, because $25 is going into the highway fund, and that money goes right back to the roads."

The $25 is the extra fee for those plates. And Schaffer said if you want a personalized blackout plate, that will cost you another $25.

"We have had quite a few requests, where people have a personalized plate already, and they are just switching overto the blackout plate," Schaffer said. "If you have a current SRP — Special Request Plate — you can convert that to a blackout plate."

Schaffer said if you are interested in a blackout plate, you can visit a DOT office to get it.

"There's a really quick form to fill out," Schaffer said. "Or you can mail it into us. For the standard ones, you will leave the office with them in your hand, and put them on your car immediately."

Schaffer said if you order via mail, it will take around four to five weeks to get the plates.