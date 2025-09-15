J and R Vacuum and Sewing closing; owner to focus on philanthropy

After 48 years, the J and R Vacuum and Sewing store in Bismarck will be closing.

"The retail landscape is changing," said J and R owner Jim Barnhardt. "It used to be that there were 9 vacuum stores between Bismarck and Mandan. Now there's two of us."

Barnhardt said part of that is the move toward more bare floors, instead of carpeting.

"The other part of it is the move towards on-line," Barnhardt said. "Today about 56 percent of the vacuums are sold on-line."

Barnhardt said he will now focus on philanthropy, and specifically with the "Dream Center" in Bismarck.

"Back in 2020, I started the non-profit Dream Center - Bismarck," Barnhardt said. "That's where I spend a lot of time these days."

Barnhardt said working with the Dream Center is "very rewarding."

"We serve primarily the low-income community," Barnhardt said. "The main focus is meals and groceries. "

Barnhardt said last year, between groceries turned into meals, and the meals themselves, the Dream Center was responsible for over 1.1 million meals in the community.

He's 68, and said he plans to put in a lot of hours at the Dream Center. He's not retiring.

"It's the most rewarding thing I've ever done," Barnhardt said. "And that's going to continue for the foreseeable future."