The Great American Folk Show: Episode 152

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 152 features singer-songwriter Grant Lee Phillips, CJ Landowski of Grammy-winning band Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, bluegrass band East Nashville Grass, and Texas country music from Dallas Burrow.

Plus, we hear from Minneapolis rapper, poet, and musician Dessa, who is performing at Minot’s Notstock Festival on September 18.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.