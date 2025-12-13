The Great American Folk Show: Episode 160

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 160 features Swedish singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik, a Christmas tune from guitarist Robert Randall, North Dakota songwriter Richard Lofgren, songwriter Korby Lenker, and musician Sara Watkins. Plus, in a new Dakota Diners segment, Tom visits Ely’s Ivy in Grand Forks.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.