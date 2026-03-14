The Great American Folk Show: Episode 166

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 166 features alt-folk duo Sweet Petunia, Canadian folk singer Julian Taylor, Grammy Award-winning songwriter Thomm Jutz, and singer Connor Daly.

Plus, Tom interviews his former high school English teacher, Mrs. Heisler, about The Spoon River Anthology by Edgar Lee Masters.

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The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

