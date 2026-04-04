The Great American Folk Show: Episode 168

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 168 features an interview with Steep Canyon Rangers, music from Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band Infamous Stringdusters, indie-folk musician John Muirhead, singer-songwriter Malia Rogers, and film composer Dash Hammerstein.

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The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.