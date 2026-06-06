The Great American Folk Show: Episode 175

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 175 features new music from Courtney Hartman, instrumentalist Marty Kolls, West Virginia folk songs from Chris Haddox, banjoist Benny Bleu, and musician Dennis Herbeck from Grand Forks, North Dakota.

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The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.