The Great American Folk Show: Episode 176

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 176 features an interview with folk singer Mason Jennings, a live session with songwriter Lexie, Americana band Matt Jones and the Bobs, and Bismarck country singer Peyton Lily.

Plus, we spotlight summer shows in Medora, North Dakota, with Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation venue manager Todd Bruse.

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The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.