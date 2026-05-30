The Great American Folk Show: Episode 174

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 174 features singer-songwriter Chiara D., musician Taylor Dallas Vidic, Minneapolis pianist and singer Scottie Miller, and Grand Forks folk singer Joe McCauley live from Kenny’s Music.

Plus, author CJ Leede joins the show to read from her new book, “Headlights” — a detective thriller set in Colorado.

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The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.