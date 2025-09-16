College enrollment is up. So are building needs

It appears most, if not all, of North Dakota’s colleges and universities, both public and private, are seeing more student numbers.

Just about every institution is reporting enrollment growth.

At the same time, the state’s University System — made up of 11 institutions — is looking at what growth means, and what that means for state support.

That comes as a time when federal support for research has been curtailed.

Nevertheless, now some of the campuses are looking at student housing.

And the state Board of Higher Education is working to make sure the colleges are looking to what the workforce needs of the state are.

And there are other issues. Tenure — rather, post-tenure review — is a point of discussion, after the former president of Dickinson State university tried unsuccessfully to end tenure. And that would have made it easier for the president to fire faculty. That failed in the Legislature. And from that came the concept of post tenure review.

The colleges are also facing building needs, and potential changes in the formula for state support.

And the two private institutions, the University of Mary in Bismarck and the University of Jamestown, are also reporting good enrollment numbers.