Wanted: weatherization workers

Community Action Partnership of North Dakota, or CAPND, is raising awareness for the need for weatherization workers in the state.

Andrea Olson is executive director. She says there is need for WX (wex) Force workers in Bismarck, Dickinson, Devils Lake, Fargo, Jamestown, Minot and Williston. And Olson says the need for workers in Williston is urgent, given the unique housing and workforce challenges of that region.

She says the workers are skilled at making homes more energy efficient.

"We can do attic insulations, we can do wall insulations, we can do window treatments that prevent and mitigate heat loss. We do a lot of furnace efficiency measures. It's all about finding the most cost efficient conservation measures."

The Weatherization Program has been around for nearly 50 years, and work is year round. She says those interested can visit www.capnd.org.