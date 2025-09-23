ND University System gets new leader, with a new title

Former Lieutenant Govern Brent Sanford has been named to head up the North Dakota Board of Higher Education.

Sanford becomes the first person after the University System was established to be given the title of Commissioner of Higher Education. The change replaces the previous title of Chancellor. The term “Commissioner” is in state law.

The appointment of Sanford was given unanimous approval by Board members.

Chairman Kevin Black praised Sanford for his wide-range vision for education…

"You had this incredible passion of 'How do we connect the dots across the continuum from Middle School, High School, parents. CTE, Two-year, Four-year options all the way to communities, and careers and jobs and industry.' I think for that reason, you're gonna serve the State, the students and the faculty and the staff incredibly well because you have the innate ability to connect all the dots across the continuum of education in North Dakota."

Sanford has served as interim chancellor since the start of the year. He’s taking over for Chancellor Mark Hagerott, who retired in July of last year.